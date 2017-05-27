Bank holiday train cancellations as station still closed after terror attack

Northern Rail has announced the latest revised train timetable for the bank holiday weekend.

As Manchester Victoria station remains closed in the aftermath of the terror attack at Manchester Arena, services in and out of Manchester have been disrupted.

A Northern spokesman said: “Manchester Victoria Station is still part of an ongoing police investigation. The station has also suffered structural damage that still needs to be properly assessed and repaired. Until this work is completed the station will remain closed.

“As a result, many of the services that would normally run into Manchester Victoria are unable to do so, which is causing significant disruption to services in Greater Manchester and the surrounding counties.”

On Saturday the following services are affected;

Huddersfield to Manchester Victoria - Trains will start and terminate at Stalybridge. Alternative train services run between Stalybridge and Manchester Piccadilly. Passengers using Ashton-under-Lyne should use Metrolink services into and out of Manchester.

Leeds to Manchester Victoria - Trains will start and terminate at Rochdale. A replacement bus service will run between Rochdale and Manchester Piccadilly calling at all intermediate stations.

Blackburn to Manchester Victoria via Todmorden - Services will not run.

Liverpool Lime Street to Manchester Victoria - Trains will start and terminate at Manchester Oxford Road.

Southport to Manchester Airport - These services will start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly and run to Southport via Atherton calling additionally at Swinton, Moorside, Walkden, Atherton, Hagfold, Daisy Hill and Ince.

Kirkby to Manchester Victoria - Trains will start and terminate at Salford Central.

No replacement bus services will call at Manchester Victoria and will instead terminate at Salford Central.

On Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday the following changes will be in force;

Huddersfield to Manchester Victoria Trains will start and terminate at Stalybridge. Alternative train services run between Stalybridge and Manchester Piccadilly. Passengers using Ashton-under-Lyne should use Metrolink services into and out of Manchester.

Leeds to Manchester Victoria - Trains will start and terminate at Rochdale. A replacement bus service will run between Rochdale and Manchester Piccadilly calling at all intermediate stations.

Clitheroe to Manchester Victoria - Trains will run between Clitheroe and Blackburn only. Connections can be made at Blackburn onto alternative transport towards Manchester.