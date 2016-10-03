Bake Off star hosts cake masterclass in Ingleton

Former Great British Bake Off contestant Howard Middleton showed off his cake making skills at a masterclass at Country Harvest in Ingleton.

The baker showed a packed audience how to make a gluten free crunchy nut carrot cake, while chatting about his experiences on the hit BBC show.

People travelled from Leeds, Otley and Northamptonshire to attend the recent two-hour event.

Howard was on Great British Bake Off three years ago and is particularly remembered for the moment when his custard was ‘stolen’ by another contestant.

He was at Country Harvest as part of its Ingleborough Bake Off Challenge, where people were invited to make a cake in the shape of the famous peak which its coffee shop overlooks.