August Bank Holiday weather forecast for the North West

It's August Bank Holiday but what does the weather have in store for us here in the North West?

Will we be firing up our barbecues or putting the central heating on? Here's what the forecasters are saying.

It seems that it's mostly good news according to Met Office experts as the weather over the Bank Holiday weekend is predicted to be mostly "dry and bright".

Friday looks set to be cloudy at first with some drizzle, mainly over the hills. It will be drier and brighter in the afternoon to leave a mainly bright and warm day with some sunny spells. The odd shower is possible through the afternoon with a maximum temperature of 20 °C.

Friday night is predicted to be cloudy with the cloud thickening at times to produce some patchy rain and drizzle, especially over the higher ground of the north. Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday looks set to be the best day of the weekend with warm and sunny spells developing for many. The odd shower however still remains possible. Winds are expected to be light with temperatures reaching a maximum of 21 °C.

Sunday will be dry, bright and warm, with one or two showers. There will be a fine start on Monday but turning wet and windy later. Sunny spells and blustery showers are expected on Tuesday.

