Athletics: Routledge prove’s he’s king of Castle

The Lancaster Castle Half Marathon saw a good turnout of runners, who enjoyed a mostly flat course before ascending the tough climb up through the castle gates.

First back for Lancaster and Morecambe AC was Calvin Routledge, with a great effort of 1h.25.47, placing him in fourth overall.

Next was Ben Ransume, running well in 1h.44.24 to finish 40th. Just two places back was Emily Stapleton, who earned a personal best time of 1h.45.55 and finished first veteran 40.

There was also a large turnout at the Lancaster 5km race series.

First back for the club was Joseph Twigg, with a fine effort of 17m.28 placing him seventh overall. Chasing Joseph down was youngster Scarlet Dale, who stormed round the course in a fantastic personal best of 17m.41 to finish first woman and ninth overall.

In next was James Edwards, also running a personal best with a super run of 18m.04 in 13th position.

Lancaster’s women also claimed second, third and fourth spots; Lauren Gora ran a personal best time of 19m.00, Helen Booth ran well in 19m.30 and Katherine Cousins also achieved a personal best (19m.40). Another personal best was also ran by Vicky Holgate, running a good time of 25m.37.

Michael Roy finished 39th overall in the Run Preston 10k, in a time of 42m.08.