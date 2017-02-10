Athletics: Raymond hits road and races home in style to see off chasing pack

Lancaster and Morecambe AC athletes have been hitting the road at a number of local races.

The Lancaster 3-1-5 Health Club Winter Series 5km was won by a clear two-minute margin by Lancaster athlete Raymond Edgar, running a good 16m.08.

Taking second women’s position was Jayne Perry with a solid run of 20m.34.

The Hunters 10k in Preston attracted more than 300 runners and first Lancaster athlete was Angus Murray, with an excellent effort of 42m.39 placing him 56th overall.

Emily Stapleton was next with a fine run of 49m.11 to finish 123rd, followed by Carole Wilkinson with a good run of 51m.29. Other finishers: Bill Gardner 52m.15, Linda Stapleton 1h.04.17.#

At the Blackburn Winter Warmer 10k Angus Murray was back in action and was again first back for the club, running strongly in 44m.55 to finish 103rd out of more than 500 finishers.

Angus was backed up by Russell Wareing running well in 45m.38 and Steve Perry with a good run of 46m.09.

Carole Wilkinson ran 54m.08, with Evelyn Elkington putting in a great effort of 1h.11.56 to finish second veteran 75 plus.