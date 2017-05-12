Athletics: Great turnout for popular Supper fun run as Brown races home first for club

Lancaster and Morecambe AC runners have been able to enjoy racing locally in the last couple of weeks.

The ever popular Ripley Supper fun run had more than 250 finishers and saw a great turnout from local athletes.

First back for the club was David Brown, cruising round the four-mile course to claim second place with a super effort of 22m.55.

Chasing David in was Mark Gardner, running an excellent 23m.17 for fifth place and next was Graham Hodgson running well in 27m.09 to finish 21st.

Louise Goddard was first female for the club, running a great time of 27m.42 finishing 27th.

Louise was backed up by youngster Holly Satterly with a good run of 31m.17 and Helena Lewis in 32m.24.

Evelyn Elkington took first veteran 80 place with a fantastic 44m.29.

Other finishers: Russell Wareing 27m.19, Emily Stapleton 34m.23, Anna Proctor 36m.46, Charlie Satterly 40m.13 and Karen Davis 45m.57.

Lancaster and Morecambe AC also held the popular Lancaster Three Bridges 10k with more than 270 athletes taking part.

Jayne Perry was first home for the club, running an excellent time of 43m.09 to finish well up the field as first veteran 35 and fourth female overall.

In next was Stuart Nevin with a good run of 49m.06 in 99th, followed one place behind by John Riach running well in 49m.07.

Evelyn Elkington was back in action and claimed first veteran 80 spot with a great effort of 1h.07.40.