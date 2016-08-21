Ascot honour for Halton horse centre

The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre, based at Whinney Hill, Halton, has been announced as the official charity of QIPCO British Champions Day 2016, which takes place at Ascot Racecourse on October 15.

Britain’s oldest charity dedicated to improving and promoting the welfare of retired racehorses through education, retraining and suitable rehoming, will showcase their work throughout the day, highlighting the ways in which racehorses can go on to train in other disciplines.

John Sexton, chairman of The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, said: “It has been a remarkable 25 years for the centre and what is really pleasing is the way the racing industry has responded by becoming far more aware of the potential of these wonderful animals in other equestrian disciplines.

“We have had several stars of the track through our doors over the years, from the 1984 Grand National winner Hallo Dandy, who was our flagship horse in the early years, to more recent arrivals like Mount Athos and Brae Hill.

“However, the vast majority are those horses who were not stars on the track, but have still contributed to the fabulous tapestry of British racing and deserve a chance of a fulfilling future when their racing days are done.

“We are very excited and hugely honoured to be the charity for QIPCO British Champions Day and delighted that this partnership gives us an opportunity to showcase the work the charity does, and hopefully raise some valuable funds to help our brilliant team continue their outstanding work.”

Rod Street, chief executive of British Champions Series, said: “We are delighted The British Thoroughbred Retraining Centre is to be the official charity for QIPCO British Champions Day 2016 in their 25th anniversary year.

“The work they do is vital to ensuring that horses, who have given us so much pleasure during their careers on the track, go on to lead enjoyable and productive lives after retirement from racing.”