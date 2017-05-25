Armed police on Wigan street

Armed police have been in action again on the streets of the borough when they launched an early hours raid.

Bobbies swooped on an address on Springfield Street in Swinley on Thursday.

A resident said he saw an officer with a gun outside at around 1.30am.

Police vans were also sent to the scene and were spotted by a veterinary practice’s employees arriving for work at around 8am.

At 9am two officers were standing guard on the front doorstep of an address on the quiet residential street.

It is unclear if the incident is related to the ongoing investigation into the Manchester Arena attack, which included the dramatic arrest of a suspect on Upper Dicconson Street in Swinley on Wednesday afternoon.

GMP was unable to confirm why officers were sent to the property on Thursday morning.