Apprenticeship scheme proves to be a firm success

Two apprentices have completed their two year apprenticeship and have been offered permanent contracts at a Lancaster firm.

Connect 2 Cleanrooms have committed to developing internal talent, as Nina Baines takes on the role of Planning and Procurement Administrator, and Matthew Guest joins as Marketing Executive.

Lizzie Govier, HR Director, said: “This is a mile stone in the Connect 2 Cleanrooms story and we are thrilled that both Nina and Matthew have chosen to embark on their careers with us, and we look forward to their continued development within the company.”

Nina Baines is looking forward to expanding her knowledge further and was delighted to be offered a permanent position.

She said: “The apprenticeship scheme at Connect 2 Cleanrooms was definitely the right choice for me.”

Matthew Guest has developed an understanding of new marketing techniques.

He said: “Working alongside strong company values and an experienced team I have thoroughly enjoyed the Connect 2 Cleanrooms apprenticeship scheme which has provided me with the perfect platform for future progression within the organisation.”

For details on the available roles visit the website at www.connect2cleanrooms.com.