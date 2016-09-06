Appeal for those who died in WW1 by village of Whitechapel, Preston

Families with any current or past connection to the village of Whitechapel near Preston, whose ancestors fell in the First World War are being asked to help honour those from the parish who died.

Members of St James’ Church, Whitechapel are planning to hold a First World War exhibition in memory of the 12 brave men whose names are inscribed on the War Memorial in the churchyard.

Their names are John Bourn, John Harrison, Thomas Ireland, William Ireland, Henry Carefoot, Charles Mason, John McLean, John Parker, James Rawcliffe, Andrew Robinson, William Robinson and Andrew Smith.

Organisers would appreciate any information relating to those commemorated, including photographs, letters, memorabilia, press clippings etc which would then be copied and incorporated into the exhibition, to be held on Saturday, November 12 in Whitechapel Village Hall, Church Lane from 10am-3pm.

Several of the men have direct links to relatives still living in the parish, however a majority do not. With this in mind and with no formal parish commemorative brochure available, members of the congregation began researching official records, utilising numerous websites, in particular the National Archives at Kew.

If anyone has information or knows of someone who may be able to help, please contact John Pearson via email at johnpearson30@hotmail.co.uk or by telephone on on 01772 864289.