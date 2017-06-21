Appeal for info on Lancaster park ‘dragon’

Supporters of a Lancaster park want to restore a striking ‘dragon’ sculpture to its former glory.

But first the Friends of Williamson Park are calling for background information on the ‘Raku sculpture’ just off the park’s main drive.

The tiled landmark was built as part of a project by patients of the former Royal Albert Hospital. But does anyone know the year when it was built?

“We have no pictures or drawings of what it looked like new, but it appears some features have gone missing over time,” said a spokesman for the Friends.

“Before we restore the tile work, so that children can once again enjoy this interesting area of the park, we would love to speak to the artist.”

Please contact the Friends of Williamson Park at info@parkfriends.co.uk or visit ‘Friends of Williamson Park’ on Facebook or contact the Lancaster Guardian.