Appeal after safe stolen from Morecambe nursery

Police are appealing for information after cash and a safe were stolen from a Morecambe nursery.

The money and safe were stolen from Total Tots Nursery on Langridge Way, Morecambe.

CCTV footage of a man police would like to speak to in connection with a burgulary on Langridge Way, Morecambe. Police have apologised for the quality of the pictures.

Police believe the burglary took place between 7.35pm and 7.50pm on Thursday February 2.

CCTV images have been released of a man wearing a distinctive hat. Morecambe Police would like to identify and speak to the man in connection with the burglary.

If anyone has any information on who this may be then let police know by calling ‘101’ or 01524 596935 and quoting number LC-20170202-0210.