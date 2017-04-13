Anti-Semitism agreement adopted by Lancaster City Council

City councillors agreed to adopt an anti-Semitism plan when they met on Wednesday evening.

A motion submitted by Couns Terrie Metcalfe, Oscar Thynne and Nathan Burns was unanimously adopted by the full council committee, which met at Morecambe Town Hall.

The motion said: “We are well aware that anti-Semitism continues to be a problem in this country. It is therefore right that, as a council, we are able to demonstrate the seriousness with which we take it, as for all forms of hate crime.

“Anti-Semitism must be understood for what it is – an attack on the identity of people who live, contribute and are valued in our society.

“In light of this, members agree to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance working definition of anti-Semitism, for application by the city council.”