Annual Morecambe dog show returns

Pampered pooches and handsome hounds will take centre stage at Morecambe Festival Market this weekend when its annual dog show bounds into town.

Dozens of dogs and dog lovers are expected to descend on the market on Saturday, September 16 to compete in a wide variety of classes whilst spectators enjoy watching the district’s top canines go head to head to become a champion.

The dog show is being organised by local animal charities Wolfwood and Save-a-Pet with all proceeds going towards the rescue, recovery and re-homing of unwanted animals.

A range of awards and rosettes will be up for grabs including to the prettiest bitch, most handsome dog, best veteran, best rescue, waggiest tail, fancy dress, dog most like its owner as well as for the best child handler, best trick and best six legs plus more.

For those who wish to take part, registration opens at 10.30am and the entry fee per class is £1.50.

The dog show runs from 11.15am until 3pm and there will be other attractions on the day including a teddy tombola, nearly new stalls, information stands and a pet photographer.

With or without a dog, everyone is welcome to come along to join in the fun.

Wolfwood is a centre for rescuing and rehoming dogs, and also accepts injured, lost, orphaned and displaced wildlife.

The charity works in partnership with the RSPCA and local vets.

For more information about the event and a full list of classes visit www.lancaster.gov.uk/festivalmarket