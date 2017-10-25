Andy Serkis’ director debut at Lancaster theatre

The directorial debut of The Dukes Honorary Patron, Andy Serkis, will be screened at the Lancaster cinema in November.

Breathe (12A), starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, tells the inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up when he becomes paralysed by polio and requires a machine to help him breathe.

It will be shown at The Dukes from November 3-9 and before each screening there will be a special video message from Andy Serkis who performed in 14 plays at the Lancaster theatre during the Eighties.

Andy heard about the story of Robin and Diana from their son who is his partner at the Imaginarium, their London-based production company.

It resonated with him because Andy’s mum had taught special needs children, including those with polio, and his sister has Multiple Sclerosis.

Breathe is the first film Andy has directed as he is best known for his big screen film roles, including Gollum in the epic film trilogy of Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings saga, and he has received many accolades for his motion capture performances.

Tickets for Breathe are priced £6.50/£5.50 concessions. For more information and to book, call The Dukes Box Office on 01524 598500.