American Football: Walney Terriers 21-0 Morecambe Bay Storm

The Morecambe Bay Storm lost out 21-0 at Cumbrian rivals Walney Terriers on Sunday.

The third game for the district’s new American football team saw a much-improved performance from the 36-0 reverse in the meeting between the sides at the Trimpell last month.

It also represented the final match the Storm had to play as part of the entry requirements for league membership in April 2017.

After a cagey opening the visitors started to settle at the GlaxoSmith Kelin sports club in Ulverston, receiver Mark Baldwin with some big catching gains from the arm of quarterback Chris Mayne.

After a failed fourth down with five yards to go the Cumbrians hit back with Phil Gillgrass finding Joe Allington with a 26-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 half-time lead.

The second half continued in the same vein with both sides trading punts before the Terriers managed to break the stranglehold a with a long downfield bomb from Gilgrass setting up a five-yard rushing touchdown from running back Mark Turner.

The hosts continued to pound away with Turner eventually adding a second.

Mayne ended with 10 completions on the day with Baldwin and recent signee receiver Dion Feather making significant contributions.

Coach Don ‘Scud’ Fairhurst said: “Unfortunately the result was a re-run of the first meeting between the two sides in September though the scoreline was more respectable and a demonstration of the team’s development over a relatively short time. It’s a steep learning curve getting to the level required to compete in the national league but the team are showing they are capable of.”

The Storm do not currently have any more fixtures scheduled but training continues on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 7pm on the grass infield of the athletics track at Salt Ayre Sports Centre.