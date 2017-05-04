Al Murray, Andy Parsons and Ed Byrne to appear at Lancaster Grand

A famous pub landlord is returning to Lancaster next week.

Al Murray, the Pub Landlord, will make his comeback to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on Wednesday May 10.

Comedian Andy Parsons returns to the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

The nation’s critically acclaimed bar-based-braveheart, Al Murray embarks on a common sense campaign to re-Great Britain.

Critics urge you to watch the one man who will answer the call of destiny even though it’s an unlisted number, watch the one man who will call time on tyranny even though he isn’t quite sure what it means, watch the one man who isn’t afraid to say no to women ordering anything other than a glass of white wine or fruit based drink.

Tickets cost £27.50 and are available at www.lancastergrand.co.uk, by calling 01524 852075 or visiting the box office on St Leonard Gate.

Meanwhile, comedian Andy Parsons, as seen on Mock the Week, Live at the Apollo, Q.I, will also appear.

Comedian Ed Byrne

He will bringing his newest show, Peak Bullsh*t, to Lancaster Grand on Friday May 12.

Tickets cost £15 on the above.

Funny man Ed Byrne will also be visiting the Lancaster theatre with his new show Spoiler Alert.

Ed will be coming to the Grand on Tuesday,March 20, 2018, at 8pm.

Tickets are priced at £24, 12+ and can be booked via the above.