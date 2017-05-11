A Wing to return to Lancaster park

A popular events company have sparked hysteria after announcing they will be returning for a party in the park.

Event organisers A Wing, who are responsible for turning Lancaster Castle’s former prison cells into a rave hub, will bring a new event next year to Williamson Park.

This comes after their successful Hacienda Classical last May which saw the likes of DJs Graeme Park, Mike Pickering, New Order’s Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata orchestra take to the stage at the foot of the Ashton Memorial.

Now A Wing will return to the iconic park grounds but are keeping tight-lipped on the type of event.

“There is no lineup yet, so don’t be getting excited about another Hacienda, but we do promise something quite spectacular,” said Richard Dyer, the man behind Skiddle (who run A Wing), one of the UK’s largest and most successful event ticketing websites.

“We always wanted to come back but couldn’t get a 2017 date.

“We spoke with the council about other venues, but our heart has always been in the park, it is such a beautiful magical place, so when we found a date in 2018 that was totally clear of weddings we jumped at the chance.

“The response is phenomenal, our Facebook page has come alive with people wanting more information even though there is over a year to go.

“There’s over 500 people on the waiting list for tickets on Skiddle already!”

The Skiddle team have dealt with a lot of changes since their first appearance at the park. They lost a devoted colleague, Chris Glaba, who lost his battle with cancer last December and have been working with Macmillan Cancer Support in his memory.

A Wing also announced they could not return to the castle for future events. They return to Williamson Park on May 19 and 20 for what they describe as “two days of music and adventure.”

Skiddle, the team behind A Wing, are celebrating their 16th birthday on May 16.

They are having a free birthday party at Sound Control, Manchester from 9pm until 3am. Some of the line-up includes Dutch Uncles, The Mouse Outfit, Stealing Sheep, Gareth Brooks. Tickets are free on a first come first served basis, or to guarantee entry grab a ticket for £10 with all proceeds going to Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Chris Glaba at www.skiddle.com/sixteen.