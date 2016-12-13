A heart-warming donation

A group which supports people with multiple sclerosis is celebrating about being given a £300 cash donation.

The GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund awarded the money to the Chorley and District branch of the MS Society which offers a range of activities to its 100 members including home-based physiotherapy, seated exercise classes and monthly hydrotherapy sessions.

Rebecca Procter, treasurer, said: “This donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund will cover the costs of our hydrotherapy sessions for three months. We are really pleased that we can continue to offer these sessions as they are very effective for relieving symptoms of MS and helping members to keep mobile.”

GALAXY Hot Chocolate is looking to help small, local community projects, groups and charities across the UK and Ireland by donating cash awards to support warm-hearted people and projects.

Michelle Frost, spokeswoman for GALAXY Hot Chocolate said: “From our research, we know that across the UK and Ireland smaller charities and community groups are struggling to make ends meet despite the efforts of a huge number of warm-hearted volunteers. Seventy per cent of charities and organisations report that 51-100 per cent of funds come from fundraising, with a further 68 per cent stating that finding funds has become ten times harder over the past five years*.

“The GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund aims to give them a helping hand and hopefully inspire more people to get involved.”

Open for entries until February 26 2017, the fund will distribute five £300 awards to deserving recipients every week. Applications to the fund can be made via http://www.galaxyhotchocolate.com.

This year, the fund will also cast a spotlight on the unsung heroes working in the charity sector, through the Outstanding Volunteer Award. Every week that the fund runs, a volunteer will be chosen by national volunteer organisation NCVO to receive a GALAXY Hot Chocolate Hero Hamper.