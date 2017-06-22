A cappella group to perform in Morecambe

World music singing group Laboratorium Pieśni are gearing up for their Morecambe gig next month.

Join the polyphonic journey with traditional songs from different countries and regions, arranged by a singing group from Poland with shaman drums, shruti box and other ethnic instruments.

Critics say their show is an unforgettable experience of native rhythms and harmonies which will take you gently somewhere far away from all ordinary and well-known spaces, sounds and impressions.

Travel through Ukraine, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia, Poland and many other countries, though enchanted forests, fields, villages, seas and rivers.

Laboratorium Pieśni (Song Laboratory) is the group of female singers from Poland, created in 2013. They sing a cappella as well as play shaman drums and other ethnic instruments, creating a new space in a traditional song, adding voice improvisations, inspired by sounds of nature.

Laboratorium Pieśni performs at More Music in Morecambe on Saturday July 1 from 7.30pm.

Tickets are £15 and can be purchased online at www.moremusic.org.uk/laboratorium-piesni.