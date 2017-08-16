90s music night in Morecambe this weekend

“It is all about nostalgia, taking people back to their wonder years.”

These are the words to describe 90s Sorted – a night of iconic pop, rock and, of course, boy bands.

Will Smith will be another artist featured

DJs who played in resort clubs in the 90s will return to the Platform for an evening of chart and alternative classics from 8pm-1am.

The event takes place on Saturday (August 19), a night described as the Morecambe Carnival’s big before-show party.

“It is going to be a good night, we can’t wait to get partying,” said organiser Steve Middlesbrough, who will be DJing on the night with Mark Swindlehurst and Phil Haywood.

“This is the first time we have ever done it in the Platform and the interest has been really good. We have done it on a small scale and now we are doing it on a bigger scale, we just wanted to step it up.”

The night takes audiences back to the legendary decade of Brit pop, boy bands and even Gazza at Euro 96.

You can expect to hear hits from Take That, Robbie Williams, the Spice Girls, Backstreet Boys, Blur, Pulp, Oasis, Will Smith, Bobbi Brown, M People, MC Hammer and Nirvana.

The hits will be shown on giant screens along with DJs and dancers. The event, for 18+, is from 8pm-1am and last entry is 11pm. Tickets £10 on 01524 582803 or www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and-leisure/the-platform.