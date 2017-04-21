£750k investment leads to new lakeside holiday park

Pure Leisure Group has invested £750,000 developing a new holiday park near Carnforth, which will be unveiled this weekend.

The opening of Borwick Lakes will create five full and part time jobs and the park will form part of the group’s award-winning luxury lodge development, South Lakeland Leisure Village, which is next door.

Fifteen pitches – many offering beautiful lake-front positions – will go on sale when the new park opens on April 21.

“The UK holiday home industry has gone through the roof in recent years and we’ve seen a huge rise in both holidaymakers visiting and holiday home sales across our UK parks,” said owner John Morphet.

“I think uncertainty over Brexit and what it might mean for owning a property abroad, coupled with poor exchange rates and concerns about terrorism have all contributed to a recent increase in business and we’re taking this opportunity to invest both in new parks and in enhancing our existing offering.

“Holiday homes at Borwick Lakes will cost between £29,995 and £69,995, which is an attractive price point for the location.

“I know from talking to our owners that they like the fact they can be sat with a glass of wine, with a pretty view, world-class facilities and the Lakes, Bay and Dales all a short drive away, in less time than it takes them to get through a security queue at the airport.”

The park, which has four fishing lakes and benefits from the pool, gym, restaurant and beauty spa facilities at the neighbouring South Lakeland Leisure Village, was formerly a gravel pit but was turned into a caravan park and fishery in the early 1980s. Local contractors have carried out the redevelopment works.

“It’s unrecognisable from how it looked a few months ago and once we’ve completed our landscaping and extensive planting programme, it’s going to be a real countryside retreat,” added Mr Morphet, who owns six holiday parks in Cumbria and Lancashire, five more across the UK and the exclusive Royal Westmoreland estate in Barbados.