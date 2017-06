A pensioner from Kirkby Lonsdale has completed the penultimate leg of a 30k running challenge to raise money for North West Cancer Research.

Michael Threlfall, 70, ran alongside 40,000 runners at the Great Manchester Run taking him another 10k closer to his target.

He hopes to do even better during his last run - The Great North Run in Gateshead on 9 July, aiming to raise £500.

To donate please visit www.justgiving.com/Michael-Threlfall7.