5,000 Morecambe park flowers part of polio bid

Five thousand flowers have been planted in a Morecambe park to show historic progress towards a polio-free world.

The crocus bulbs next to the children’s playground at Happy Mount Park were arranged by the Rotary Club of Lancaster Loyne.

Rotarians throughout Britain and Ireland are holding many Purple4Polio events to bring awareness to and raise money for the Rotary campaign to End Polio Now and forever.

Polio is a viral infection which used to be common until vaccines were introduced in the 1950s – but it still threatens children in parts of theworld today.

Purple is the colour of the dye placed on the little finger on the left hand of a

child to show they have been immunised against polio, hence the name Purple4Polio and the fact that purple crocuses were chosen.

With millions of children to vaccinate, this makes it easier to see who has been protected and who has not.

The bulbs were planted by Kevin Kilifin, Public Realm Supervisor for Lancaster City Council, owners of the park.

Since Rotary and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiativenearly 30 years ago, incidents of polio have plummeted from about 350,000 cases a year in 125 countries to just 37 cases in three remaining polio-endemic countries, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria, in 2016. Rotary has committed to raising $50m per year over the next three years in support of global polio eradication efforts.