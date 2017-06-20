24 hour cycle ride in memory of teenager

Cyclists will ride around a sports centre track in tribute to a teenager who took his own life.

Kyle’s 24 Hour Memorial Ride takes place this Saturday and Sunday at Salt Ayre Sports Centre from 10am on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

Kyle, 16, was one of the race squad riders for junior cycling club Salt Ayre Cog Set.

The ride will be held to celebrate Kyle’s life, honour his memory and raise funds for Papyrus, a charity focussed on the prevention of youth suicide.

Organisers aim to use this event as a platform to raise awareness around youth suicide.

The event starts with the club’s usual 10am to noon Saturday ‘Cog Set’ session and then will open to the public at noon.

Riders hope to collectively attempt to cycle 18,000 miles, the same distance as going around the world.

Each rider can contribute at their own level of ability and do as few or as many miles as want.

Participants can either cycle around the tarmac road circuit (available throughout the event) or around the ‘mountain bike’ track on the field (Saturday 10am to 8pm only).

A limited stock of mountain bikes and helmets are available for those who do not have their own bike.

Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more see www.saltayrecogset.org/kyles-24-hour-memorial-ride

During the afternoon/evening there will also be a barbecue with proceeds to Papyrus.

Raffle tickets will also be on sale and will be drawn at the end of the event at 10am on Sunday. There will be a free bacon roll for all those riding.