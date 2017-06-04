2017 is looking bright for Carnforth radio communications firm

The year is shaping up well for Carnforth firm LARS Communications Limited.

The company has enjoyed a flying start to the year, leading to an ongoing recruitment drive, as the company seeks to expand.

The company, an industry leader in radio site build and antenna system installation, has already taken on a number of new members of staff this year, following several large contract wins.

Wherever possible, the company looks to recruit from the local area.

The firm’s newest recruits were taken on following confirmation that LARS had been successful with its tender for a nationwide microwave installation project to add to further contract awards from BT, the Met Office and leading UK Power Generation companies.

Nick Churchill, Adam McArthur and Callum Little, all of whom have been trained in-house with the essential rigging skills required, have joined the microwave installation team, and Anne Thexton has joined the company to provide administrative support.

Another new member of the growing LARS team is Rebecca Wood, management accountant, who has joined LARS from Moore and Smalley’s Lancaster Office.

Managing director Ian Turner said: “The growing number of staff at LARS is testament to the hard work the existing team has put in to achieve ongoing success for the company and we are confident that we will continue to expand.”

Business development manager Julian Cooper added: “We are thrilled with our fantastic start to 2017, but we will not be resting on our laurels. We have several marketing initiatives in place to ensure that we can continue to showcase our telecommunications infrastructure provision to the various sectors in which we operate.”