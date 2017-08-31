100th birthday honours from the Queen

The 100th birthday of Margaret Bradbury was celebrated with family and friends in her own home.

Margaret was a twin and the youngest of eight children.She was born at 19 Ashton Road Morecambe in 1917 along with her twin Olive who sadly died aged four.

The family moved to 43 Moorgate Lancaster in the 1920s to establish Bradbury’s bakery and confectioners

Margaret then went to work in Reddrops department store, Cheapside, in the fabric department.

She moved to the Post Office Savings Department and then transferred to the telephone manager’s office on Fenton Street retiring aged 60.Now living on Cross Hill, she is still in good health and enjoying an active life.