Wedding emojis make people lol

A Dolphinholme couple who got married had some unusual guests – giant purple emojis on hay bales to support a children’s charity.

Cath Halhead (nee Morley) was married at Dolphinholme to Chris Halhead.

The couple, who have a dairy farm between Bay Horse and Dolphinholme, decided to use the purple bales (pictured right) as a backdrop to their celebrations.

Their wedding pictures all revolved around the purple hay bales with emojis on, and they even climbed to the top of a pile of hay bales stacked up to look like a large purple wedding cake.

The tractor in the pictures has special significance as it belonged to Cath’s late father, who died 22 years.ago.Cath’s brother brought it over from Derbyshire for the wedding.

The couple were taking part in a challenge to create emoji-inspired displays from silage bales wrapped in WellChild’s colour purple as part of a competition run by Carrs Billington to raise awareness of the charity.

Cath, 40, said: “To be honest, it escalated, because we are farmers we wanted to do something farming based. Chris said ‘let’s build a wedding cake, so Chris built it. Our wedding guests were absolutely amazed at the photos and thought it was a great idea.

“I think we have started a new craze for rural weddings. Already on Facebook our wedding pictures have had loads of likes!”

If you spot the emoji bales in a field take a picture on your phone, tag the location and post it on social media including @CarrsBillington and the hashtag #spottedpurple.

Each time a person does this with a photo of different bales they will be entered into a draw to win £200 of Carrs Billington vouchers.

Farmers taking part in the competition will send in photos of their emoji creations to be displayed on the WellChild and Carrs Billington Facebook pages.

The farmer whose emoji bale display is judged the best, will receive two tickets for the prestigious WellChild Awards 2017 later this year. Visit www.carrs-billington.com.