Experience what it is like to seek asylum by taking a trip through Global Link’s Escape to Safety exhibition this Saturday, Dec 10.

The exhibition for Human Rights Day takes place at the Friends Meeting House in Lancaster (next to the train station) between 9.30am and 4.30pm. Unlike refugees who pay to travel long distances in search of safety, the Escape to Safety journey is free, and only takes 15 minutes.

If granted asylum, participants will be invited to undertake a British Citizenship test.