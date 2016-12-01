TV show unlocks castle’s secrets

Lancaster Castle is to be the subject of a TV documentary this Friday night on Channel 5.

In his second series of ‘Secrets of Great British Castles’, historian and presenter Dan Jones focuses on the turbulent history of six of Britain’s most famous fortresses: Lancaster, Edinburgh, Cardiff, York, Leeds and Arundel.

This week’s programme is on Lancaster Castle and its pivotal role over the centuries, from the days of King John, through the Lancashire Witch Trials in 1612 and right up to the present day.

It highlights the castle’s rich history as a court, as a prison and as a centre of justice for almost 800 years and includes an interview with a direct descendant of a sheep-rustler sentenced to transportation from the court room which is still in service. Today it serves as an iconic cultural, educational and tourist hub for the city.

‘Secrets of Great British Castles: Lancaster Castle’ will be screened on Channel 5 at 8pm on December 2.