Toby Carvery salutes the Armed Forces with free meal on Armed Forces Day

Toby Carvery is showing its support to the armed forces by offering all military personnel a free carvery on Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 24.

Toby Carvery Morecambe is inviting local armed forces personnel to enjoy a free breakfast or carvery on Saturday June 24, as a way of saying thank you for all their hard work.

For military personnel who can’t attend, local Toby Carvery’s will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast Club all week from Monday June 19, where former and current members of the Armed Forces can book to enjoy breakfast for £1.

Armed Forces Day helps the country to show its support to the men and women who represent the UK in the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force.

Toby Carvery’s offer is open to all military personnel, from serving troops and reserves to veterans and cadets, and can be claimed by downloading a voucher and presenting this along with their military ID or veteran’s card.

Martin Gosling, Brand Operations Director for Toby Carvery comments, said: “Armed Forces Day is a brilliant opportunity to show our thanks for the work both serving and ex-military have done for our country.

“We are proud to support our troops and can’t think of a better way to thank all those involved than by giving them a roast dinner on us.”

Toby Carvery has also announced its charity partnership with The Royal British Legion, which will see it support the charity with fundraising initiatives over the next two years, and has added a special charity pudding to its menus with 25p from each pudding sale being donated to The Legion. It is aiming to raise £100,000 for The Royal British Legion by the end of 2018.

To download your Armed Forces Day voucher, to book a table or to find out more about the offer, visit https://www.tobycarvery.co.uk/offers/armed-forces-day.

For more information about Toby Carvery, please visit www.tobycarvery.co.uk.