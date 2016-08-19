Seaside fun at Lancaster art festival

First Friday returns to Lancaster city centre next month with an added trip to the seaside.

Lancaster’s mini festival of the arts, First Fridays, will be teaming up with Morecambe’s Vintage by the Sea festival to celebrate all things arty.

There will be lots of free events happening both in Lancaster and Morecambe during Friday September 2 providing entertainment for all the family before the Vintage by the Sea weekend (September 3-4).

Market Square will be a hive of activity with dance, a street band, a cinema and even a dry land synchronised swimming session.

Sol Cinema, the world’s smallest solar powered picture-house will be returning to Lancaster complete with red carpet and popcorn. The cinema will be open from noon–5pm and each performance will last 10 minutes. The film is completely free and there is no need to book.

At 1pm Yorkshire Life Aquatic, a dry land synchronised swimming team, will be dazzling viewers in Market Square before taking their vintage glamour to Morecambe for a 5.30pm performance at The Midland Hotel.

BLAST! Furness street band will be stomping around the square between 1,30pm – 2pm and 2.30pm-3pm.

For more information on events including an arts trail in Morecambe, visit www.artscity.co.uk/events.