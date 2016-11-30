Popular rock venue opens doors again

A popular rock and punk venue in Morecambe is reopening with a new landlord.

The Bath Hotel on Northumberland Street closed untl further notice in July this year.

But this Friday, December 2, the pub will reopen with a new licensee behind the bar.

Landlord Jimmy Lofthouse, 56, who is originally from the Vale in Lancaster but now lives in Morecambe, used to drink and work in The Bath hotel.

Now he will be serving drinks to customers as the licensee.

Jimmy said: “I’ve done a lot of bar work before, I ran a pub in the Isle of Man for four years.

“The Bath is the last rock pub in Morecambe and I don‘t want to see it go. I’m running the pub on my own but I have a lot of friends to help me, so it’s like a big family.

“There will be a couple of live bands on Friday and Saturday when we open, they are both good bands and it is live music.

“It’s not everybody’s cup of tea but we will tone it down on Sundays.

“We will be serving basic pub grub, nothing fancy because people don’t want that.

“It’s all about the atmosphere and the people, you can go in in full punk gear and no-one bats an eyelid. There is never any trouble.

“Morecambe needs more pubs like that.There are a couple of pubs that do live music but not rock.

“We want to give new bands a chance to promote themselves and build the pub back up to what it used to be.”

Previously, The Bath Hotel held Punk Not Profit weekends for several years and was a well known venue for rock bands.

Regulars at the pub were devastated when it closed in July and expressed their regret on Facebook.

But with the pub reopening on Friday, people can continue to enjoy live rock music.