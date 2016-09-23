Pizzeria voted best in UK

Miaitalia pizzeria in Bolton-le-Sands have won the prestigious ‘Best Pizzeria’ award at the English ‘Italian Awards’ 2016.

The restaurant was opened in 2013 by owners David and Katy Waddington.

David, partner at Miaitalia,said: “We are shocked and delighted to receive such fantastic recognition.

“I’m incredibly proud, both in winning the ‘best pizzeria’ award and of our incredibly hard-working team, who consistently deliver such fantastic food and service.

“It’s great encouragement to continue to prove ourselves as the best we can possibly be.”

The English Italian Awards is an event dedicated to recognising and rewarding Italian food businesses and operators, across England.

As well as well known chefs Aldo Zilli and Gennaro Contaldo, the awards were attended by over 500 people from across England, from small independents to multi-site operators.