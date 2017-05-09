When Prince Philip rode a horse across Morecambe

Prince Philip made many visits to Lancashire but, perhaps, none as memorable as the May day in 1985 when he rode a horse and carriage across Morecambe Bay.

Here is a report of the event from the time.

Airborne camera crews threatened to spoil the historic crossing of Morecambe Bay sands by the Duke of Edinburgh.

The noise from three helicopters circling overhead unsettled horses pulling the 11 carriages during the trip - the first for more than a century - and Prince Philip angrily waved his whip at them and added a few chosen words.

But sweeping the minor annoyance aside, the Duke made his way across treacherous sands with the command of a latter day Moses.

Sands guide Cedric Robinson, who rode at the Duke’s elbow throughout the four mile journey, said afterwards: “He kept asking about the sands, remarking on the scenery, chatting to his horses and cursing those helicopters.

“You could feel the carriage almost shoot from under you when they came in too close and I think that was the only thing that annoyed him.”

The crossing from Silverdale to Kents Bank, from Lancashire to Cumbria, was the first by horses in 130 years and likely to be the last.

Mr Robinson added: “Today’s conditions were perfect, but the sands shift so much that sooner of later a tragedy occurs.”

Large numbers of people gathered in Silverdale several hours before the Duke had even arrived.

The beautiful Lancashire village was virtually take over for the day as families filled the main street and cars were jammed along all roads.

What was originally planned as a private visit by Prince Philip turned out as a huge reception party.

The whole district seemed to converge on Silverdale and police had the task of dealing with major problems.

Two hours before the Duke arrived by car from Blackburn the shoreline was lined with thousands of sightseers basking in the sunshine. It proved a day out for all the family, their pets and what seemed most of the village’s large community of senior citizens.

So many people had parked their cars on the shore and were then lining along the route that they had to be asked to move or stay back by police so that the wide carriages taking part in the cross bay journey could get through.

The three television crew helicopters hovered above the shore waiting for the first sign of the 11 carriages.

Cheers finally signalled their arrival as the Duke came into view flanked by policemen on horseback.

Sitting next to Prince Philip was Mr Robinson carrying a walkie-talkie. Conditions for the crossing were ideal and crowds cheered the Prince as he made his way to the sands.

The Prince, wearing a flat cap, was in charge of a team of four horses and behind him came 10 other carriages with two out riders bringing up the rear.

The other vehicles making their way across the bay included a small pony and trap and one carriage with a dog tethered to it.

Two marine rescue vehicles were on hand to make sure none of the enthusiastic crowds wandered out too far on to the treacherous sands.

A loud cheer went up as Prince Philip told his team to walk on. On the other side, a triumphant grin spread across the Duke’s face.

The first glimpse of the dashing Duke came as his magnificent team of Cleveland Bays plunged into a channel marking the course of the River Kent.

Occasionally, the pace slowed as tricky patches were negotiated but as the Royal cavalcade came into view of thousands gathered on the Grange foreshore to witness the occasion the horses snapped into a brisk canter.

The Duke’s arrival in Cumbria was greeted with rapturous cheers from delighted onlookers,

After crossing the railway line at Kents Bank station, the Duke slowed to a halt in the shade of some trees where his horses took a well-earned rest. He chatted to those around him, including retired grocer James Ross and his wife Marlene.

Mr Ross said: “I only gave up working last week and this has made the start of my retirement something to remember. I think the Duke and the others made a magnificent spectacle which local people will treasure for a long time to come.”

Mr Robinson, a local fisherman, who paused to run eyes tired from lack of sleep in preparing the event, paid his own tribute to the Duke’s achievement.

“He’s a good lad. He’s certainly a good horseman and he’s got a good team there. I wouldn’t mind them myself.”