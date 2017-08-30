Performance appeal for White Lund anniversary

An exhibition which details the explosions and remarkable acts of bravery in the White Lund explosion disaster is taking place at Lancaster Museum.

Boomtown - From Front Line to White Lund, also highlights the acts that saved so many lives at the works and around the area a hundred years ago.

Now exhibition organisers are looking for women to take part in BLASTED – a performance and film project to mark the centenary of the White Lund explosions.

The team are looking for women of all ages that live or work within Lancaster and Morecambe to take part in a commemorative performance and film for the 100th anniversary of the White Lund explosion. The munitions factory at White Lund was staffed primarily with women and the team want to explore their work, and commemorate the event by drawing parallels between the work they did and the work you do.

The performance will be based on the physical movements that they make during your working day.

The performance will be made and filmed on September 29 and performed at the Storey Institute on September 30 to a small, live audience.

The film will be shown as part of an installation at Lancaster Museum as part of Light Up Lancaster on November 3-4.

No previous performance experience is necessary and any movements will be based around your experiences and capabilities. If you would like to participate in the performance and film, find out more, or if you have any questions at all, please get in touch with Alice Booth via email alice@lancasterarts.org or on 01524 593405.

As a participant of this project you can also develop your knowledge and understanding of munitions work on the home front, and in particular the important contribution women made to the war effort, through a range of organised talks and visits. The dates you will be needed will be Friday September 29 (10am–6pm) including filming and Saturday September 30 (10am–2pm) including a live performance.