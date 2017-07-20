Nostalgia: recognise these faces?

Do you recognise any of these faces?

This photograph was taken in the grounds of St Peter’s Church in Heysham around 1957. From left back row: unknown, Mrs Burgess and Mrs Jones. From left front row: unknown, Mrs Baxter, Mrs Charlesworth and Mrs Booth.

Mrs Carruthers (Baxter) sent in the picture in the hopes of identifying the unknown women. The ladies in the picture all lived in Higher Heysham and maybe went to St Peter’s Mission Church.

If anyone recognises anyone in the picture or the occasion in which they were celebrating then please contact Margaret Dean on 01524 853118.