Nostalgia: Morecambe Bay life caught on film

During one of Morecambe’s busiest weekends there will be a chance to delve through rare film archives which show a nostalgic view of the bay.

‘Morecambe Bay on Film’ features films about life in and around the area over the past 100 years.

Morecambe Clock Tower. Taken from Morecambe Bay on Film, NWFA.

The North West Film Archive screenings will take place at the Platform, in Morecambe on Friday September 2 at 8pm. The film collection is running in conjunction with the Dukes Theatre Lancaster, and as part of the Morecambe Vintage by the Sea Festival weekend events.

This specially selected compilation of films includes footage of the Police Sports Day and Morecambe volunteers in training and heading off to service during the First World War in 1914.

Visitors also have the chance to look back at the unveiling of the Carnforth War Memorial in 1924, and can see what local businesses had to offer in a series of cinema adverts from 1939 and the activities at Heysham Head in the summer of 1945.

You can join the crowds and take a trip out from Sunderland Point with Tom Smith and his horse as they head off shrimp fishing in the film ‘Netting the Tide’ and in ‘Sunshine and Sovereign’ see the unveiling of the town’s famous son Eric Morecambe’s popular statue on the seafront.

The jumbo ride from the 1946 film West coast Holiday of Happy Mount park.

Marion Hewitt, the archive’s service manager based at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “This is a great opportunity for the people of the Morecambe Bay area to enjoy an evening with a difference, and take a look back at life in and around their location in the past century.”

The shows will be presented by the archive’s collections assistant, Geoff Senior.

Tickets are £7 and can be obtained from The Platform on 01524 582803 or online at www.lancaster.gov.uk/sport-and- leisure/the-platform.

Morecambe Winter Gardens, taken from Morecambe Bay in Film, NWFAA.