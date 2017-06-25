Nostalgia: Do you recognise this dance school?

This photograph was found in a lock-up in James Street, Morecambe, about three years ago, still on the wall covered by a poster.

The property was previously a dance school (which had moved from Union Street to James Street) but was later turned into a workshop.

When the workshop was being cleared after the owner died, the picture was found. It was possibly taken in the 1950s.

Beverly Turner shared the picture with us in the hope that it can be returned to someone who may have a connection to it.

She said “I would like it to go back to its rightful home.”

If you happen to be in the photograph or was involved in the dance school then please get in touch with us via 01524 385 932 or email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk.