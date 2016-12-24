New book on Garstang’s neighbour

Garstang’s southern neighbour, sometimes in the shadow of its northerly big brother, has stepped into the limelight with the publication of a book firmly focused on the village of Catterall.

While several books with a distinctly Garstang theme have been written in recent years, the new paperback on the life and history of Catterall has recently come off the presses.

The simple sounding title “A ramble around Catterall and district” belies the depth of research undertaken by the author, a long-standing resident who is reluctant to be identified and wishes only to be known by his pen-name “Joe Lane.”

The 136-page paperback is packed with history, geography, topographical facts, old photos, maps, statistics reminiscences, reports from old newspapers and fascinating information about the village’s largely forgotten industrial history.

The book’s sale will help boost the funds of a local memorial fund, the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Fund set up to support the work of the CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young charity).

Catterall man Matthew was only 22 when he died on a night out in 2011.

Explaining the genesis of the book “Joe” said: “As a retired civil engineer specialising in water engineering, I have always been intrigued by the former industries which the Rivers Calder and Wyre supported in the village.

“Finding readily-available information about the topic was difficult as Catterall, despite being a major industrial centre for about 100 years from the late 18th century, always seems to get overlooked on historical matters in favour of the bucolic charms of Garstang.

“So I decided to research the industry side of things and ended up being drawn into the area’s dysfunctional social history as well.”

l “A ramble around Catterall” is now on sale, price £8, from Car Care, High Street, Garstang, and Crimpers, Bridge Street, Garstang. The book costs price £8, with all proceeds going to the Matthew Hesmondhalgh Memorial Fund/Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). The charity aims to reduce the frequency of sudden cardiac death in young people through supporting CRY’s screening programme.