Morecambe nostalgia: These are not just memories...they are M&S memories

Earlier this month we looked back on the former Marks and Spencer store in Morecambe after proposals were revealed for the possible return of the retail chain to the resort.

Since then many of our readers have got in touch to share their memories and pictures.

The Thursday meeting of former M&S staff, Jean Kennedy is third from left.

Jean Kennedy has worked for Marks and Spencer for 35 years.

Mrs Kennedy worked at the Morecambe store for several years and when it closed she moved to the store in Lancaster, where she is still working now. She said: “I do not intend to retire anytime soon. A few of the Morecambe retired staff meet up every Thursday for lunch, myself included.”

Gerard Hearne said: “I worked in Marks and Spencer’s as a warehouseman for six weeks in 1973 in the run up to Christmas.

“My duties included helping to unload deliveries, breaking down cardboard boxes to be baled up and sent to Capstick’s and recharging and swapping batteries for the tills.

M&S staff outside the store, Jean Kennedy is pictured at the front of the line up.

“The pay was £29 per week plus an extra week’s pay for doing the full six weeks. Outdated food was sent to Nazareth House.”

Developers of a new shopping park at the former Frontierland fairground site announced that talks to bring M&S back to town were at an advanced stage. The deal to open a Marks and Spencer Foodhall could be done in a matter of weeks.

Thank you to everyone who got in touch to share their memories.

M&S staff celebrating 50 years of the opening in Morecambe, Jean Kennedy is first lady on the back row.