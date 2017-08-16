Morecambe exhibition to feature Passchendaele artefacts

Have your say

A project to commemorate the 100th centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele is taking place in Morecambe this month.

The Great War Heritage Project is open to the public at Morecambe Heritage Centre, Marine Road West.

The exhibition will feature artefacts relating to the Passchendaele which is known for being one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War One.

It also takes visitors on a journey through the First World War and includes hundreds of treasured pieces ranging from bullet shells found on battle fields, personal pocket watches and a bible.

A bunker shelter is also present along with soldier’s uniforms and film props as seen in War Horse.

The Great Heritage War Project is on display 11am-4pm, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and bank holidays until September