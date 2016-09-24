Lancaster nostalgia: Vale of Lune

Local historian Terry Ainsworth has shared this picture of the Vale of Lune.

The present club was formed in 1904 and at the first meeting Mr W Mattinson proposed the name “The Vale of Lune”. The members faced the real problem of where to play.

Permission was given to use a pitch on Willow Lane, Lancaster before they moved to Lune Road. From there they moved to the Marsh after a football club was evicted and at the end of the 1905 season the club had a balance of £1 12s 1d.

It was a very confident Vale that moved to Quay Meadow, Lancaster and by December 1906 their ground staged a Lancashire v Cumberland game. The club eventually moved to their present ground at Powder House Lane in 1947 and the photograph was taken at this time.

The club bought the land for £1,250 and spent £680 levelling the site and £900 building the stand. The first XV to play on the ground are pictured.

Thanks to Terry for the information and picture.

Contact Terry Ainsworth through the Guardian if you have any old photographs.