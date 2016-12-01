Lancaster nostalgia: photographs of the Moor Hospital

A dramatic exhibition of photographs of an iconic Lancaster building will be on display at Lancaster City Museum next month.

‘Left Behind: Capturing the Moor Hospital’ will be on display from Friday December 2 until Sunday February 19.

Lancaster Moor Hospital opened in 1816 and was the first in Lancashire to treat people suffering from a mental health issue. The exhibition will feature 40 images taken by local photographer, Nick Dagger, of what the hospital was like when it closed in 2000. A range of historic objects from the hospital that now form part of the county council’s museum service collection, will also be featured in the display.

County Coun Marcus Johnstone, Lancashire County Council’s cabinet member for environment, planning and cultural services, said: “I’m sure these photographs will be very evocative for Lancaster residents who remember this landmark building. “Moor Hospital was built in the 19th century, and was the first of its kind in Lancashire.

“Nick’s photographs show what was left behind when the hospital closed. The site has now been given a new lease of life, and so this exhibition provides a great opportunity to take a look at some very poignant images to discover some of the history of the building by what remained.

“I’m sure that the uniqueness and atmosphere of the building will be sensed from the photographs.” Photographer, Nick Dagger, said: “As a Lancastrian, I’m very excited to be able to show this project in my home city.

“Moor Hospital is an iconic building in the city of Lancaster and for as long as I can remember, I always wondered what was inside.

“In 2013, I was given access before the major renovations took place, and the chance to document the dereliction and beauty of this building was one I simply couldn’t pass up.”

The hospital has previously been known as Lancaster County Lunatic Asylum and Lancaster County Mental Hospital.

For more information about the exhibition telephone 01524 64637 or email lancastercitymuseum@lancashire.gov.uk