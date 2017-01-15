Lancaster nostalgia: glimpse of old Silverdale

In the next few weeks we will take a look at the book ‘Old Silverdale, the loveliest spot on Morecambe Bay’ written by Rod J. Ireland.

The book displays a collection of images of old Silverdale using postcards from local family archives.

Billy Rawlinson, Fred Clarke and Jack Dobson dressed for a special occasion. Fred Clarke was the Silverdale sub-postmaster; Billy and Jack worked for Northern Quarries. It is a tradition in the village that young men are given nicknames; some are given alternative first names and others are burdened with less than flattering names. The practice continues to this day among some of the long-established village families.

Author Rod Ireland paints a vivid picture of life in Silverdale over the past century. It includes information about how people lived, worked and enjoyed themselves.

This week the pictures show life in the village over 100 years ago, including summer days, laundry workers and gentlemen with nicknames.

Old Silverdale: The Loveliest Spot on Morecambe Bay is available to buy on Amazon at www.amazon.co.uk/Old-Silverdale-Loveliest-Spot-Morecambe/dp/1910837075