Lancaster nostalgia: 1960s train journeys

Standard 4 75048 is a visitor from Carnforth. 75048 survived until the end and was broken up at Campbells of Airdrie. Several of these locos were kept for working ballast trains from Rylstone Quarry near Grassington to various destinations in the north and east Lancs area. Pictured in May 1968.
The 1960s was a decade of great change on British Railways as it went through the changeover from steam to diesel and electric traction.

Steam passenger railways started with the in 1829 the first passenger service from Liverpool to Manchester and finished in Lancashire in early August 1968 as the last British Railways Steam hauled services finished.

Class 5 45435 has express passenger headlamps as it stands at Manchester Exchange station with the 20.45 Belfast Boat Express for Heysham. Taken on April 28, 1968

Many pictures are taken in locations that have changed beyond all recognition, or have disappeared altogether.

With his collection of rare and unpublished colour photographs, George Woods shows steam in action in a wide variety of locations in the north west, from the open moors of Westmorland to the urbanity of Lancashire.

George Woods has been photographing trains since 1959.

He made the change from black and white to colour slides in 1966 before going digital in 2004 having amassed around 30,000 slides.

Class 5 4156 climbs through Kearsley station with the Great Central Enterprises tour, which it hauled from Stockport to Carnforth and back

His book, 1960s Lancashire Steam in Colour, has been published by Amberley Publishing, and is priced at £14.99 available on 01453 847 823.

Class 5 45212 departs from Preston station on August 3 ,1968 with the through coaches from Euston, which formed the 20.50 Preston Blackpool train. This was the second to last regular steam hauled passenger train on BR, the last being the Preston to Liverpool Exchange later in the evening

