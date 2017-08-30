Lancaster nostalgia: 1960s train journeys

The 1960s was a decade of great change on British Railways as it went through the changeover from steam to diesel and electric traction.

Steam passenger railways started with the in 1829 the first passenger service from Liverpool to Manchester and finished in Lancashire in early August 1968 as the last British Railways Steam hauled services finished.

Class 5 45435 has express passenger headlamps as it stands at Manchester Exchange station with the 20.45 Belfast Boat Express for Heysham. Taken on April 28, 1968

Many pictures are taken in locations that have changed beyond all recognition, or have disappeared altogether.

With his collection of rare and unpublished colour photographs, George Woods shows steam in action in a wide variety of locations in the north west, from the open moors of Westmorland to the urbanity of Lancashire.

George Woods has been photographing trains since 1959.

He made the change from black and white to colour slides in 1966 before going digital in 2004 having amassed around 30,000 slides.

Class 5 4156 climbs through Kearsley station with the Great Central Enterprises tour, which it hauled from Stockport to Carnforth and back

His book, 1960s Lancashire Steam in Colour, has been published by Amberley Publishing, and is priced at £14.99 available on 01453 847 823.