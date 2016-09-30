How Lancashire inspired the greats of British literature

Hard Times, The Hound of the Baskervilles, Lord of the Rings, Jane Eyre – all written by the literary greats and every author behind these classics was influenced and inspired by the towns and cities of Lancashire. Louise Busfield reports

Author Charles Dickens visited Preston in 1854 and it was during his time in Lancashire he wrote his famous novel Hard Times.

It tells the story of the plight of the Victorian working class in a mill town.

It is believed the Preston strike of 1853-1854, which closed the cotton mills for seven months, heavily influenced his writing of Hard Times and he was hailed for his depiction of Preston and the struggles people faced during the strike.

In more recent years, author Joseph Delaney, most famed for his ‘Spooks’ novels, The Wardstone Chronicles, also based his work on the city of Preston.

The novels centre on the adventures of Thomas Ward, an apprentice to ‘spook’ John Gregory.

Lancastrians will notice some of the towns and street names sound particularly familiar.

In Delaney’s first novel there is an important location called ‘Chipenden’ which is based upon Chipping and in his second novel the main town is called ‘Priestown’ which, of course, is Preston where Delaney was born and went to school.

He later went on to teach English at Blackpool Sixth Form College where he helped set up the Media and film Studies Department.

His first novel in the series, ‘The Spook’s Apprentice’ was adapted to film under the title ‘The Seventh Son’ in 2015, starring Ben Barnes as Thomas Ward and Jeff Bridges as The Spook.

Like Delaney, writer and composer Anthony Burgess was a lecturer. Born in Manchester, Burgess taught speech and drama at the Bamber Bridge Emergency Teacher Training College in 1948.

In 1971 his dystopian novel, for which he is most famous for, ‘A Clockwork Orange’, was adapted into the highly controversial film of the same title by Stanley Kubrick.

Others authors to be inspired by Preston include, essayist Thomas de Quincey, most famous for his autobiographical book ‘Confessions of an English Opium eater’ (1821), in which he writes about his addiction to alcohol and opium and the effect they have had on his life.

He mentions Preston in his essay ‘The English Mail-Coach’. It is in the third section, ‘The Vision of Sudden Death’, where de Quincey narrates part of his travels from Manchester to Kendal, in which the coachman falls asleep and they narrowly avoid a collision with two lovers in the oncoming coach.

But Preston is not the only town to influence the nation’s leading authors. Stonyhurst College became the inspiration for literary greats Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and JRR Tolkien.

It was also home to Victorian poet Gerard Manley Hopkins, where he trained as a priest at St Mary’s Hall and was curate as St Ignatius Church in Preston during the 1880s.

Conan Doyle attended Stonyhurst College when he first came to Lancashire in 1868.

With its immense driveway across the vast gardens leading to the impressive 16th century manor house, it is clear to many visitors why he was inspired to use it in his writing.

The description of Stonyhurst is remarkably familiar to Conan Doyle’s description of the Baskerville House in his Sherlock Holmes novel The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Just like Stonyhurst, Conan Doyle describes Baskerville House as featuring mullioned windows, a central block with ‘twin towers, ancient, crenellated’, and ‘to right and left more modern wings’.

Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings was filmed in New Zealand but the stunning landscapes featured in the film were first imagined and enjoyed in the beautiful Lancashire countryside.

During his life Tolkien spent a lot of his time in Lancashire and in particular the Ribble Valley.

Like Conan Doyle and Hopkins, Tolkien’s son John attended Stonyhurst College, studying to be a priest in the 1940s and while he was there Tolkien stayed in a guest house on the college’s grounds and it was during this period Tolkien penned The Lord of the Rings.

If you visit the Ribble Valley and the Lancashire countryside and are familiar with Tolkien’s work then you may recognise some of the names found in Lord of the Rings, for example Shire Lane, which is located in the Village of Hurst Green.

He even named a river in Lord of the Rings after the Shireburn family, who built Stonyhurst College, River Shirebourne.

As Tolkien was so taken with the Ribble Valley, Stonyhurst has created a 5.5 mile trail around the college and the surrounding countryside which Tolkien himself must have taken on occasion while writing his famous novel.

As well as Tolkien’s trail, a Bronte’s trail has also been made. The 4.5 mile walk lets you follow in the footsteps of the Bronte sisters, as they strolled around the ruins of Wycoller Hall, near Colne, where the sisters frequently liked to visit.

It is believed that Wycoller Hall was in fact the inspiration for Ferndean Manor in Charlotte Bronte’s novel Jane Eyre and the building was illustrated for the 1898 Jane Eyre edition.

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Hound of the Baskervilles is believed to have been influenced by Stoneyhurst College. Picture PA/PA Wire

Charles Dickens based Hard Times on Preston