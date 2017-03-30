Historic sites of Heysham in the spotlight

A new pamphlet featuring some of Heysham’s historic sites is now available to pick up across the district.

Heysham - The Legacy of the Celts & other Antiquities has been created by Richard Withers, of Grange-Over-Sands.

The free pamphlet looks back at some of the historical and religious sites which can be found within the boundaries of Heysham and the surrounding village.

One of the sites mentioned is The Burial Mound, located on the east side of Woborrow Road, Heysham.

Mr Withers said the Bronze Age round barrow burial is possibly the oldest site in the area.

The Inscribed Rock also features. Mr Withers believes the rock is of Celtic origin and describes it as a Labyrinth carving lying below the rocky barrows area, south of the church on the shore line.

In 1996 Mr Withers visited the site when the carving was in the open.

“These rock carvings seem to be associated with the Celtic period.

“The Celts were a people who occupied coastal sites of Western Britain, and were the most prevalent in Ireland, as their sites bear witness.

“It is suggested that the labyrinth pattern resembles a person’s journey through life, with a tortuous route from start to finish to reach their goal.”

St Patrick’s Chapel, the Rare Rock Cut Graves, St Peter’s Church and the Rare Hogback Stone also feature in the pamphlet.

The Rare Hogback Stone is a relic which can be found in the south corner of St Peter’s Church in Heysham village.

The stones are very rare, few having been found in Britain.

Mr Withers said: “It was brought into the church for weather protection, having previously been buried in the churchyard.

“The stone is semi-circular in form, about 5ft long, set on edge, carved with beast’s hands, like hounds, at the ends, figures of men and animals on the sides, and trefoils, the well-known illustration of the doctrine of the Trinity, adapted by St Patrick.”

Richard would like to thank the staff of the local history libraries at Morecambe and Kendal and Heysham Heritage Association for their contributions.

The pamphlet is available at Morecambe and Heysham library and Visitor Information Centres.