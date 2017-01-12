Family in appeal to trace Torrisholme grave deed

A family are appealing for information to trace the deed of a Torrisholme grave.

Gareth Rushton is trying to trace the deed so he can finally place his grandmothers name on her grave.

Richard towers and a life long friend - a horse called Tom Parker at Thornton Road

The grave contains his grandmothers ashes, Ellen Rushton (former Towers) and

Mr Rushton has phoned a lot of the Towers family in the area but has so far been unable to find a family member.

Gareth’s father, Richard Thorton went to visit the grave last year to mark the anniversary of his mother, Ellen’s death but longs to have her name marked on the grave.

The Rushton/Towers family had a property on Thornton Road, in Morecambe, now the police station, and used to run landaus along the promenade.

If you are a family member or a deed holder of grave number 143/144 at Torrisholme Cemetery, Westgate, Morecambe, LA3 3LN or have any information please contact the Visitor on 01524 385 932 or email gemma.sherlock@jpress.co.uk.