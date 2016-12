Morecambe Parish Church is holding its annual Christmas Tree festival this week.

From Thursday December 8 to Saturday December 10, a display of Christmas trees will be in the church on Church Street, Morecambe.

Each tree is provided, decorated and displayed by local organisations, businesses or individuals.

Opening times are 3pm until 8pm Thursday and Friday, 10.30am until 5pm Saturday.

Admission is £1 adults, children free.